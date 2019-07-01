Maharashtra train derailment: 10 cancelled, 4 diverted due to mishap

10 trains were cancelled after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section earlier today, the Central Railway said.

Furthermore, four trains have been short terminated while four others have been diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.

"Trains which were cancelled include 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, 11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express, 11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express, 51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger, 51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger, 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen and 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Pune was cancelled while 11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled.

11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO, 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO, 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO and 22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, according to the statement.

20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express was short terminated at Panvel and 17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO short terminated at Pune.

17613 Panvel-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express JCO on Monday will originate from Pune, the release said.

"11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express JCO will short terminate at Pune and will work as 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express JCO from Pune on Monday," it added.

In the wake of the derailment, intercity trains leaving from Mumbai to Pune have been cancelled and long-distance trains from Mumbai via Pune will be diverted via Igatpuri.

The Railways said state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travelers.

