Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

The July 2 incident, captured on CCTV shows a man in a black and white shirt and wielding a sharp knife-like tool in his hand threatening shopkeepers and vandalizing their shops in full public view.

The man also held a shopkeeper by his collar and threatened to kill him with the sword.

Even though he appeared to be in an inebriated, there is no official confirmation on the same.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act.

One person, Maroof, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police, while another accused Salman is still on the run.

According to the police, an inquiry by a senior officer has been ordered in the case.

