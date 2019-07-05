Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

-
ALSO READ
Man seen brandishing sword, threatening shopkeepers in Delhi's Welcome
Video of police assaulting shopkeeper goes viral
Man attacks wife for ignoring him and watching 'Pakistani
Woman robbed at knife-point, thrown out of moving autorickshaw in Delhi
Police directs public to hand over swords, sharp weapons, police and military uniforms
-
A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.
The July 2 incident, captured on CCTV shows a man in a black and white shirt and wielding a sharp knife-like tool in his hand threatening shopkeepers and vandalizing their shops in full public view.
The man also held a shopkeeper by his collar and threatened to kill him with the sword.
Even though he appeared to be in an inebriated, there is no official confirmation on the same.
The police have registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act.
One person, Maroof, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police, while another accused Salman is still on the run.
According to the police, an inquiry by a senior officer has been ordered in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU