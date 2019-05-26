Many homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

Heavy rains leading to flood have left hundreds of houses submerged in North Tripura, and Dhalai districts of More than 1000 families have reportedly been affected and Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is working hard to evacuate members of these families with their belongings to safer places.

The flood was mainly after the water level of river Juri and started rising and came close to the danger level.

Around nine speed boats, 40 rescue boats, many of which brought from other areas, were deployed by the to evacuate those stuck inside their homes in submerged places.

Apart from these, State Rifles (TSR), firefighter team, district and have also joined the rescue operations. According to the report of (SEOC), 358 were rendered homeless in district while 381 in North

Meantime, a total of 1039 houses were damaged with the worst affected.

arranged food, water and medicines for the flood victims and till now there is no report of any death. Officials viewed that water is receding and if there is no showers during the next 24 hours the situation will get normal.

