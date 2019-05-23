Masoodi defeats by Cong's Mir by 6676 votes, Mehbooba comes a poor third in Anantnag

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

National Conference (NC) leader Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday defeated Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir by 6676 votes.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti came poor third from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

Masoodi, however, said that he would consider his victory of so some use only when the issue of Kashmir was solved.

"This is not a moment of happiness for me... My victory will be considered only when the issue of Kashmir is solved. This is a lesson for them. The Assembly elections should be held soon in the state," Masoodi told media persons here.

Thu, May 23 2019. 20:57 IST

