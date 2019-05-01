JUST IN
J-K: 2 persons injured after fiddling with explosive substance

ANI  |  General News 

Two persons sustained minor injuries due to an explosive substance which went off when they were apparently fiddling with it in their neighbourhood at Damhal area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The individuals have been identified as Shahid and Ikhlaq.

Both the injured persons were shifted to a hospital for immediate medical treatment, the police said in a statement.

"Both are stated to be stable and Ikhlaq was discharged after preliminary medical treatment while Shahid is undergoing treatment," the police added.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 15:07 IST

