Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans angry over couple's birthday wish to Prince George

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to disapprove of the couple's birthday wish for nephew Prince George, who turned 6 recently.

To mark George's big day, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton posted his photos on Kensington Palace's Instagram account on Sunday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday," read the caption for the snapshots clicked by Kate.

Hawk-eyed followers were quick to point out Meghan and Harry's message for the young prince using their Sussex Royal Instagram handle.

"Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote.

Soon after, the comments section of the post was flooded with comments.

"Please include 'HRH Prince George' next time as a sign of RESPECT to the future King," one follower said.

"One day Prince George will teach you how to be respectful, you will remember this day," another wrote.

"What a generic way to wish him a happy birthday. Not even saying his name," a follower posted.

Page Six has reported these comments on Monday. .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)