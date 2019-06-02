Ministers would be made available to hear for party workers: Chhattisgarh Congress

Following the polls debacle, the on Sunday decided that a minister, by rotation, would be made available at the Pradesh office for hearing the grievances and suggestions of party workers.

In the Working Committee meeting, it was also opined that should continue as and take back his resignation.

"In today's meeting, we all had the same thinking that should not resign from his post. Also, we reviewed our debacle in the election and felt that we appeared to be weaker in terms of the election campaign and the BJP presented all our good work in negative forms," said TS Singh Deo,

"We have decided to put our thoughts correctly before the cadre and the public. We have decided that every week between Monday and Saturday, one of our ministers will be present in the office for at least 3 hours and on every week rotation of ministers will be done so that party workers can have direct interaction with the ministers," said Deo.

"We are also working on the recommendations of MLAs to work on all the loopholes. Compared to urban areas, Congress did better in rural areas," he said.

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP has won nine seats out of 11 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)