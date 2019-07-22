Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

Delhi police on Sunday detained a man for stabbing a minor to death and severely injuring another after a scuffle broke out between the three in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area.

The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Yaseen Khan. The injured person was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police said that a fight broke out between the men over a trivial issue and the accused, Shahnawaz, took out a knife and stabbed the other two.

The police nabbed the perpetrator with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)