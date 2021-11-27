Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina have put Northeast on global map, says Anurag Thakur

-
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lavished praise on Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for their performances in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver, boxer Lovlina won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics held in July-August.
Anurag Thakur said Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina with their performances in the Games have put North East on the global map.
"Of six individual medals won by India at the 2020 Olympics- two were won by Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain. With their performances, they have put northeast not just on the Indian map but on the global map," said Anurag Thakur during an event here.
Last month, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina along with star shuttler PV Sindhu featured on the cover of the leading fashion magazine -- Vogue.
This year the Olympics were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and the event was held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in the Tokyo Olympics.
India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).
