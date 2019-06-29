Modi discusses technology, infrastructure, corruption at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for technology, infrastructure, woman empowerment and the fight against corruption at the G20 Summit which concluded on Saturday.

Briefing the media at the conclusion of the summit, Modi's 'sherpa' Suresh Prabhu said that the made a case against bribery and corruption at the summit. "PM Narendra Modi made interventions in many important events," he said.

Prabhu said, "India under the leadership of PM Modi has been championing the anti-corruption measures at the global level. So, fight against corruption should be done by all G20 countries by combating foreign bribery and to ensure that each G20 country has a law to enforce it so that people committing a crime in one geography do no run to another."

Modi also raised the need to ensure quality infrastructure for all G20 member countries. "India strongly feels that quality infrastructure is a necessity. He raised the need for quality infrastructure. He also laid emphasis on how can we work on the digital economy," the former Union Minister said.

He said that India discussed global financial issues and technological innovations with the world leaders.

Prabhu said: "In economy, finance will be an important issue. Global finance, sustainable and modern tax system, technologic innovations were discussed. We have also agreed to work on an open and resilient financial system."

We strongly believe that infusion of technology will create opportunities will breach the digital divide, Prabhu said.

During his three-day visit, Modi held nine bilateral engagements and three multilateral meetings. However, his meeting with US President Donald Trump became the highlight of his visit.

In the first meeting held after Modi's re-election, the two leaders agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.

Besides taking part in G-20 interventions, he also had five pull-side meetings with Vietnam, the World Bank president David Malpas, Singapore Prime Minister Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.

Modi took up the issue of terrorism and corruption with all aggression during 14th G-20 Summit here. He urged the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Calling terrorism the "biggest threat to humanity", Modi said, "Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)