PM Modi accorded warm welcome by Indian community in Japan

was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in on Thursday after he arrived here for the Summit.

"Reached to join the # Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!" tweeted.

This will be Modi's sixth Summit which is being held at on June 28-29.

He will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with many world leaders, including US

"PM @narendramodi greeted by excited and proud young members of the Indian community on his arrival at the hotel in Osaka," (MEA) tweeted.

In his departure statement, said that issues such as women empowerment, and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day summit will also be an important stepping stone for towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

"I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, and India) leaders," he added.

Apart from Trump, Modi will also meet Chinese Xi Jinping, Russian and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)