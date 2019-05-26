Smriti Irani's close aide shot dead in Amethi, 7 detained

A of newly elected BJP was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants early Sunday in Baraulia village of Uttar Pradesh's district. Seven persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the killing, police said, not ruling out political rivalry as a possible motive.

Surendra Singh, a close associate of Irani and former village head was shot at by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to a trauma centre in where he succumbed, police said.

OP Singh, DGP, told ANI: "Intensive investigations are underway. Seven people have been detained for questioning. Apart from this, three companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deputed."

Singh further said that the police is confident of solving the case within the next 12 hours. "We have found vital clues through electronic surveillance. We're confident of solving the case in the next 12 hours".

"The postmortem of the victim is underway in We will later go through the report, which we hope will fetch us important details related to the case," he further added.

According to the DGP, there is a possibility of further arrests and said the police is looking into all aspects of the killing, including political rivalry.

Surendra Singh's son alleged the role of supporters in the killing of his father.

"My father was a of and campaigned 24 by 7 in the Lok Sabha elections. After she was elected as an MP, a victory procession was taken out. I believe some supporters didn't like it. We have suspicions on some people," Singh's son said here.

Some relatives of Singh have also indicated that his murder could be a fallout of a political rivalry, including the recently concluded in which Irani trounced from the Nehru- with a margin of 55, 000 votes.

has left for her constituency from to meet Singh's family.

condemned the attack and demanded strong action against the culprits. "There is no place for violence in democracy. Those who committed this act should be punished and stringent action should be taken against them," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)