Mother of Hyderabad woman stranded in Kuwait seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

The mother of a 23-year-old woman who was lured into a lucrative job offer in and is now stranded in the Gulf country has urged (EAM) to rescue her daughter.

told ANI that her daughter, is stranded in She said Mehraj was offered job of a but she was later employed as a

"An agent Razzak had approached my daughter Mehraj and offered her beautician's job in He said my daughter will get Rs 40,000 salary per month. Mehraj believed him and left for Kuwait on January 4, 2019. The agent had sent my daughter on a visit visa to Kuwait," Naseem Begum, said.

"After Mehraj reached there, she was employed as a but not as a by her employers in Kuwait. Later, they started torturing her. They are not even letting her speak to me," she said.

Naseem further claimed that her daughter is not even getting paid.

"They do not even pay her salary. As my daughter is facing difficulties, I approached local agent here but he is demanding Rs 2 lakh for bringing my daughter back to I do not have money. I request EAM to rescue my daughter and ensure her safe return to Hyderabad," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)