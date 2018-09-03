MP: Man's hand chopped off after dispute over missing cows

-
ALSO READ
Five of family, including 3 children, die in accident in MP
Woman commits suicide; family blames MP minister, son
Preeti Raghuvanshi case:Cong says her brother is missing, cops
Two BJP workers accused of rape in Sehore district, one held
Another woman dies in leopard attack in MP; toll rises to 3
-
In a gruesome incident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, five members of a family thrashed a man and chopped one of his hands off with a sword, after an argument ensued over his missing cows.
"The incident happened around 9 pm on Sunday night, when the family of Sattu Yadav attacked the man after he inquired about his missing cows. A fight followed and the family members of Sattu Yadav tied the victim, identified as Prem Narayan Sahu, to a tree and chopped off his right arm with a sword. His left hand is also badly injured," police officer Rajendra Kumar Dhurve told ANI.
"We have arrested two of the accused, but three others of the family are missing," Dhurve added. The family has been charged with attempted murder under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU