MP: Rahul calls Amit Shah 'murder accused', his son 'magician'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday referred to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah as a "murder accused" and his son Jay Shah as a "magician" at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.
"Murder accused BJP President Amit Shah....waah! kya shaan hai (wow! what a pride)....Have you heard Jay Shah's name? He is a magician, he made Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three months," Gandhi said while addressing a rally here.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged involvement in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Gandhi said, "An inquiry will be initiated on Rafale issue. Only two names will be revealed - Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani."
In December 2014, a special CBI Court had discharged Shah from both Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter cases citing lack of evidence.
Talking about Congress' ambitious 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) scheme mentioned in the party's manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi lied to you people of giving Rs 15 lakh. There is no shortage of money but unfortunately, it is not reaching to you people. In 2019, the Congress will win and Rs 6000 will be deposited in your accounts every month under NYAY scheme. The money will be deposited in the same account opened by Narendra Modi."
Under the NYAY scheme or the minimum income guarantee scheme, Congress has promised that it will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest if the party emerged victorious in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress chief also challenged Modi to debate with him on corruption.
"I challenge Narendra Modi to debate with me on corruption. Call me to Race Course for debate, if you want me to. It will take only 20 minutes to debate. India's Prime Minister won't be able to show his face to the country. Narendra Modi is scared. I am repeatedly asking to come for debate but he is not coming," he said.
Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases - on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU