Mumbai Central gets first 'Eat Right Station' certification from FSSAI

The Mumbai Central station of Railways was conferred with the 'Eat Right Station' certification with four stars rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday, as a part of 'Eat Right India' movement launched last year.

According to a press note, the Mumbai Central Railway Station is the country's first "Eat Right Station."

"Mumbai Central station has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transhipment and retail/serving point, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet," as per a press note.

FSSAI, along with Western Railways (WR) and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has trained food handlers, both in canteens and base kitchens. They inspected catering establishments at the station and certified and rated the standard of food.

The focus of the movement is on improving the health and well-being of people by ensuring they eat healthy. 'Eat Right India' movement is built on two broad pillars of 'Eat Healthy' and 'Eat Safe'. It aims to engage, excite and enable citizens to improve their health and well-being.

Led by FSSAI, it is a collective effort to make both the demand and supply-side interventions through the engagement of key stakeholders.
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 20:46 IST

