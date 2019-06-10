Mumbai: Parts of city receives rainfall

Parts of received rainfall accompanied by on Sunday night giving much-needed to the people from the sweltering heat.

Some areas of Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Bhandup to Mulund area recorded their first showers.

would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to (IMD).

The maximum temperature was at 35.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature was a normal 28.8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

has for long remained under the grip of drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Chief Minister has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)