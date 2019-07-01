Municipal Corporation planning to demolish building on July 2: Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the Municipal Corporation was planning to demolish the building on July 2 for which he was embroiled in a spat with the municipality officer.

"I have got to know through media that the Municipal Corporation is planning to demolish the building on Tuesday for which I was embroiled in a spat with the Municipality officer. I have not received any such information from the Municipality officials," he said in a video message.

"On March 15, I got a call when I was in a meeting that Sajjan Singh Verma and his brothers have completed a fake registry of a three-storey building and they are planning to demolish the building in collusion with Municipality officials, and Commissioner Ashish Singh," he added.

Akash claimed that he tried to stop it but neither the Commissioner nor any other officials listened to him and demolished that building.

"Several relatives were made homeless. After that, there were several such cases when Sajjan Singh Verma's family did similar things," he said in the video message.

Expressing his happiness that Verma is ready for a CBI investigation, the BJP leader said: "I want to challenge him through this video that if he has the guts, then he should recommend a CBI investigation to the Central government. I have written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath requesting for a CBI investigation."

Claiming that he has other pieces of evidence as well, the BJP MLA said, "If he recommends for a CBI investigation and he is proven innocent, I will quit politics and will work in whatever profession he wants me to work."

Alleging that administration and the police were working against the poor people, Akash said, "I want to request the media as well that when administration and police work against the poor people, then it is the job of the fourth pillar of democracy to help them."

On June 26, Akash was arrested for thrashing a municipality officer. He was later released on bail.

