As many as 91 million people fall ill every year due to the consumption of poor quality food, said Commission's Thomas Kwesi on Friday.

"It is about time that security was made a priority in Africa," quoted him as saying at the headquarters here marking Safety Day which is being observed for the first time at a continental level.

The event was attended by from several countries, leaders, staff members and other representatives of various organisations.

According to the Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 600 million - almost 1 in 10 people in the - fall ill after eating contaminated and 420,000 die every year.

"A quarter of global deaths due to is in Africa," Egyptian to the African Union Osama Mohamed Abdelkhalek said on the occasion.

At least 137,000 people die every year, he added.

According to the United Nations, Children under five years of age carry 40 per cent of the foodborne disease burden, with 125,000 deaths every year.

The African Union is commemorating World Day for encouraging dialogue and inspiring action to enhance as a global reminder in order to maintain a high level of awareness on the pressing issue.

