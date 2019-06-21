HC stays order deferring elections to 'Nadigar Sangam'

The Friday stayed the order passed by the of societies, deferring the June 23 elections to the 'Nadigar Sangam' (South Indian Artists' Association).

Justice P D Audikesavalu passed an interim order, permitting the association to conduct the elections as scheduled on June 23.

The judge, however, directed that the results of the elections shall not be declared till further orders.

He directed the to file his response by July 8 to the plea moved by the association.

A of the court had recently observed that more hype was created over the election than the Lok Sabha or state legislative assemblies.

On June 19, the of societies passed an order, deferring election to the association in view of charges, including irregularities, on the voters list.

The then moved the High Court, contending that the registrar's order was arbitrary and illegal, as once an election is notified, it cannot be stalled.

Any issues raised can only be decided after the elections, the association said.

When the plea came up for hearing, the submitted that the registrar has powers to pass such orders under the 'Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.'



Refusing to concur with the submissions, the court passed the interim order.

The elections to the association of film, television and stage actors was to elect a president, two vice-presidents, a general secretary, and a 24-member committee.

'Pandavar Ani', led by the present office-bearers Nasser, Vishal and Karthi and Sankardas Ani, led by Bhagyaraj, Udhaya and Kutty Padmini are contesting the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)