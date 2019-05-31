JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

SAIL bounces back into black with net profit of Rs 2,179 crore in FY 19

Miley Cyrus drops new single 'She is coming'
Business Standard

Nagpur: Fire breaks out in medical shop, cooling operation underway

ANI  |  General News 

A fire broke out on Thursday night in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar building of Nagpur due to a short circuit in a medical shop.

"Fire broke out at around 1 pm and engulfed 70 shops in the building. We are trying our best to control fire. There was a short circuit in a shop which is the major reason," Daya Shankar Tiwari, a fire official said.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and are engaged in dousing the flame.

The blaze reportedly engulfed medicines worth lakhs of rupees. The total loss is yet to be estimated.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU