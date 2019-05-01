NASA reveals faulty materials led to crucial mission launch failures

revealed that faulty provided a by manufacturer led to the failure of its missions in 2009 and 2011.

In its official blog, explained that the cause of the Taurus XL launch failures of (OCO) and Glory missions in 2009 and 2011, when the clamshell structure failed to separate on command, was due to the faulty by (SPI).

SPI has agreed to pay USD 46 million to the and other commercial customers in damages for running the 19-year scheme under which it falsified certification tests to hundreds of customers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)