Naveen Patnaik meets first-time legislators, urges them to follow 5T formula

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday held a meeting with the newly-elected legislators for the first time since he took charge for the fifth consecutive term.

At the meeting conducted at his residence here, the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) supremo urged first time MLAs to follow 5Ts formula -- Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit.

Patnaik also advised the legislators to maintain their manners and follow the same good behaviour as they had during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, the chief minister imparted knowledge and told us how he has been accountable to the people and serving them since 2000 when he was elected as MLA for the first time," said Ananta Narayan Jena, a first-time legislator elected from Bhubaneswar - Central constituency.

"He advised us to keep the promises made to the people. He also advised us to be well aware of the problems faced by the people and take care of the solutions" Jena added.

Another MLA Rohit Pujari echoed similar sentiments.

"Chief minister called party MLAs, especially the first-timers to his residence. He instructed us on how to behave with the people and also in Assembly," said Pujari.

