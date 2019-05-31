NCP calls for emergency meeting to assess shortcomings behind poll drubbing

The Party (NCP) has called for an emergency meeting of all its senior leaders to look into shortcomings behind the massive defeat in the elections in

The meeting, which will be held on June 1 in Mumbai, will be chaired by

The NCP will review the below par and unsatisfying performance of the party in the and also about the party's plan for Assembly elections that are due later this year.

Yesterday, Pawar met in to discuss a roadmap pertaining to the Assembly elections.

" Mr. @RahulGandhi met up with me today at my residence in We discussed matters pertaining to the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections and the drought situation in Maharashtra,' Pawar tweeted on Thursday.

The two parties won just six out of 48 seats at stake in the state in the 2019 elections - four seats had gone to the NCP and two to the Congress.

According to NCP insiders, the first batch of some senior party leaders will meet with Pawar in the morning and later all MPs, MLAs and district presidents will join the meet.

Several NCP leaders will also mention the issues they have faced during campaigning for the elections. Congress' lack of leadership and infighting in the state will be one of the keys for discussion, as per a few NCP leaders.

Some unhappy NCP state unit leaders are expected to apprise Pawar with their issues related to coordination with state Congress leaders.

