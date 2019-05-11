NCW condemns Sidhu's 'bride who does less work' comment on Modi

Commission for Women (NCW) Sharma on Saturday condemned Navjot Singh Sidhu's sexist remark comparing the "to a bride who only makes noise with bangles but doesn't make enough chapattis" and said it portrayed the misogyny of the

On Twitter, Sharma wrote, "Strongly condemn @sherryontopp comment. It shows his poor mentality towards women. Does he mean women only make roties and Khankao churies? One side Indian women are breaking every glass ceiling and Mr Sidhu can only see her through his misogynist glasses."

Earlier today addressing an election rally in Indore, Sidhu said, " is like that woman who makes less chapatis but creates noise with bangles so that neighbours know that she is working hard."

During the election rally, the also called BJP leaders as 'kale angrez' (Dark skinned British) and urged people of to save the country by voting them out of power.

