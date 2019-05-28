Brazil: Violent clashes in prisons leave 55 inmates dead

At least 55 people were found dead after violent clashes broke out among rival drug factions in several prisons in northern Brazilian state of Amazonas, correction officials said on Monday.

The clashes began on Sunday during visiting hours at the Anisio Jobin in city. Of the 15 inmates who died, some were reported to have been asphyxiated, while others were stabbed with sharpened toothbrushes, reports

The outbreak of violence at the Anisio expanded on Monday to at least three other prisons in the state, leading to 40 more deaths.

Marcos Vinicius Almeida, in Amazonas, told reporters here that the violence was sparked by "infighting among inmates." No guard has been harmed or taken hostage.

Following the clashes, has dispatched a task force to the state to assist the local officials in controlling the situation.

Speaking on the same, said in a statement that he hoped that the task force would "help us in this time of crisis to confront a problem that is a national one: the problem in our prisons.

While Brazil's national prisons are equipped to hold only about 4 lakh people, the data collected by Staff states that the prison population has ballooned from roughly 4,51,000 in 2008 to an estimated 8,41,000 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)