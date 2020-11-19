Newly sworn in Bihar education minister resigns over corruption allegations

-
ALSO READ
Sushant Singh Rajput: Catch-all issue for BJP-JDU poll campaign in Bihar
Bihar assembly elections to take place in 3 phases, results on November 10
Bihar election: 1,062 candidates file papers for second phase of polling
Bihar polls LIVE: 53.51% voter turnout recorded in second phase, says EC
Bihar vote count likely to end late tonight, says Election Commission
-
JD(U) MLA and newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar Mewalal Choudhury on Thursday resigned from his post following allegations of corruption against him.
Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of the Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar chief minister.
Choudhary was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in 2017 over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district.
JD(U) leader Ajay Alok tweeted: "Our Education Minister has resigned. We have followed the highest standards of public conduct. Will Tejashwi Yadav also set an example? Will he resign? There are allegations against Rabri Ji. She should also resign."
"An accusation is proven only when a charge sheet is filed or a court gives an order and none of the two is there to prove the allegations against me," Choudhary said on corruption charges levelled against him.
Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while addressing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, tweeted: "You made a corrupt leader a minister. Even after public criticism, you got him to take the oath as minister. Within some time you staged his resignation. You are the real culprit. Why did you make him a minister? Your dual character and acting would not be allowed to continue."
Choudhary is an MLA from Tarapur who was suspended from the JD(U) in 2017 but was re-inducted later.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU