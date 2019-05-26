NGO provides fodder to cattle, meals to farmers in Aurangabad

With in the grip of a severe drought, an NGO has taken upon itself to feed and look after the over 6,000 cattle at a fodder camp at Lasur village in Along with cattle, their owners are also provided meals.

The along with and MLA have been taking care of cattle and providing meals to people at Rs 10, without any aid from the government.

Fodder camp aka 'Chara Chawani' for cattle in the drought-hit village was set up by the to provide shelter home, fooder and water to cattle of 1200 farmers from three tehsils. Around fifty shades have been arranged for cattle.

Every person who brings his cattle here is also provided meals two-times. The includes pulse, rice, vegetable, chappati and sweets.

"I came here with my cattle. We are impressed with the job of the foundation. They not only provide good-quality fodder to our cattle but also give us a sumptuous meal two times a day. I wish such camps are opened in other parts of too," from Pimple village told ANI. Besides, facilities such as proper medication, CCTV cameras and have also been installed.

"I am visiting this place for the past two months. Such an initiative is required in the state to help farmers residing in drought-affected areas. The government had organised this camp but it did not take any measure efforts to improve our condition. We thank the NGO and other organisations who have been taking good care of our cattle and us," Madan Rajput Shankarpur, a local, said.

