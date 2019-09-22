NIA to file supplementary charge sheet next month against Yasin Malik, others in J-K terror funding case

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a second supplementary charge sheet next month against JKLF chairperson Yasin Malik and four other separatist leaders in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

According to sources in the NIA, the supplementary charge sheet against separatists Malik, Shabir Shah, Asia Andrabi, Masarat Alam and former MLA Engineer Rashid will be filed in a Patiala House court here.

The main charge sheet was filed in January last year in which 12 people were named for funnelling funds for terrorist activities in J-K.

The sources told ANI that there is "enough evidence" against the separatist leaders, including Malik, to show they were instrumental in triggering violent agitations in the Kashmir Valley in 2016 by issuing "protest calendars".

Malik is accused of being "actively engaged" in inciting secessionism and funnelling of funds for fomenting terrorism in J-K.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party president Shabir Shah is accused of receiving Rs 10 lakh from hawala operator Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, a co-accused in the case.

Hurriyat Conference general secretary Masarat Alam Bhat has been named in the charge sheet for allegedly playing a significant role in stone-pelting and subsequently in the unrest in Kashmir in 2010. The NIA, the sources said, has described Masarat Alam as the "poster boy of stone pelters" and violent agitations in the Valley.

Another separatist leader, Asiya Andrabi, the sources said, accepted during questioning to have collected funds and donations from foreign sources to organise protests by Muslim women.

Former MLA Rashid has been named for having links with Watali for carrying out disruptive activities in the Valley. His name came up during the interrogation of Watali who was arrested by the agency for allegedly supplying money to the terror groups in the Valley.

Rashid is the first political leader who was named and arrested in the case.

