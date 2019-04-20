Japan-based Motors Corporation will donate 100,000 euros for the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris, which suffered major fire damage on April 15 causing its famous spire to collapse.

Motors is seeking to repair its strained relations with the and partner Renault SA, following the arrest of former indicted in back to back charges of financial fraud and trust breaching, reported.

The company, in a statement released on Friday, said: "With 20 years of partnership through its alliance with Renault, and with Europe headquarters in suburban Paris, Nissan has developed close relationships with the Republic of and its people."

"Nissan wishes to contribute to the internationally iconic cathedral's restoration in recognition of and appreciation for and Renault employees as well as the people of France," the statement read.

The company joined a host of other companies and individuals who pledged more than USD one billion to rebuild one of the Paris' most iconic landmarks after Monday's blaze.

Ghosn's continued arrests since November last year disarrayed Nissan's decades-old alliance with Renault and triggered suspicion among the top brass of the two governments and companies' managerial posts.

Meanwhile, Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in a Tokyo prison on charges of financial misconduct, has repeatedly denied all the charges framed against him.

Corporate and individual donations, including some major companies such as LVMH Group, Kering, L'Oreal, and Walt Disney, for Notre Dame, have continued to pour in after a call from French for a fundraising campaign.

is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture which receives about 12 million visitors every year. Nearly two-thirds of the roof of the 850-year-old historic landmark was severely damaged by a devastating fire on Monday evening.

