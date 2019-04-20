Trump recognises Haftar role in fighting terrorism

US has spoken with Libyan and praised him for his role in fighting terrorism, reports

Trump "recognised Field Marshal Haftar's significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya's transition to a stable, democratic political system," the said on Friday.

In a phone call that took place on Monday, Trump, however, did not mention Haftar's frequent military offensive on

However, earlier this month, had said, "We have made clear that we oppose the military offensive by Khalifa Haftar's forces and urge the immediate halt to these military operations against the Libyan capital."

"This unilateral military campaign against is endangering civilians and undermining prospects for a better future for all Libyans," he added.

More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted in the region as Haftar's advanced towards

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

While the has primarily backed the GNA which is led by Fayez al-Sarraj, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

