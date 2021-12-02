NITI Aayog VC meets Andhra CM, praises 'remarkable schemes' of state govt

"What is happening in Andhra is quite credible and remarkable and I'm sure that the state will go on in this trajectory," Kumar said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and his team members at the Tadepalli camp office in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The Vice-Chairman congratulated the state govt and the Chief Minister on the remarkable schemes that have been implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

"What is happening in Andhra is quite credible and remarkable and I'm sure that the state will go on in this trajectory," Kumar said.

"It's a part of our efforts towards cooperative federalism. We want to engage with the states as much as possible. Our vision is to intensify this engagement in a constructive manner," he said.

The team from was on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on the first day, Kumar and his team visited the village Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at Veerapanenigudem in Krishna district.

Post which the team came to meet the Chief Minister and the state-level officials.

Kumar lauded the schemes and measures taken in the state, and described them as "quite innovative and unique".

Referring to the digital libraries, RBKs, and decentralized model of procurement of Andhra Pradesh, Kumar noted that the initiatives were being implemented for the first time in the country.

The Vice-Chairman also congratulated the Chief Minister for the Disha app and its service to women in the state, he said that would like to replicate it in other states.

Another initiative that Kumar appreciated was the fixed deposits of Rs 10 lakh set up for children who were orphaned due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that it was an amazing initiative and that is something that should be suggested to other states as well.

While concluding his address, Kumar said "I'm sure that Andhra can come to the top in the country, that is the potential I see in Andhra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)