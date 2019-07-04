No filmy songs, DJs playing only bhajan will be allowed in Kanwar Yatra: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that DJs will be allowed during 'Kanwar Yatra' if they play bhajan and not filmy songs.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with the administration and police department at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

"DJs will not be banned during the 'Kavan Yatra' but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed," an official statement from CMO's office read.

Earlier on being asked about the ban on DJs during Kavan yatra as it generates noise, Adityanath had asserted that till loudspeakers are not banned in every place of worship, the Kanwar yatra will continue in the usual way.

He had said when officials conveyed him about the use of DJs during the Kanwar yatra, he told them to ensure that no sound emanates from any place of worship.

The Kavan Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)