Uttrakhand, MP likely to receive heavy rainfall : IMD

Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Uttrakhand, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, predicted India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency also stated that Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also witness heavy downpour.

Thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning warning has been issued for the state of Bihar.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)