No political influence behind IT, ED raids, agencies acting on their inputs: Rajnath Singh

New [India], Apr 9 (ANI): Refuting allegations of political vendetta behind and raids on opposition leaders and their aides, Home on Tuesday said that the agencies are autonomous bodies and they are acting on their inputs.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Singh said, "The agencies which are conducting raids are autonomous bodies. of Conduct does not apply to them. They are acting on their inputs. How can we stop them?"

"It is unfair to hold the government responsible for the raids. This is an ongoing process. Agencies act on their own intelligence inputs," the said.

Singh maintained that autonomous central agencies will take necessary steps to stop the use of unaccounted money in the elections.When asked how is election a festival as is being touted by BJP leaders if such blatant use of cash is being used, the Home said, "The elections should be fought in a free and fair manner. No unethical means should be used to win the elections. If anyone has collected unaccounted money and wants to use them in elections, these autonomous bodies will act," he said.

Responding to a question on instances of confrontation between central and state forces during the raids, Singh stated that central forces are deployed on the instructions of the Election Commission of and the government has nothing to do with it.

"We do not send forces on our own. We send them on the instructions of the Election Commission of The Centre has nothing to do with it and the central forces are deployed in states on EC's orders," Singh added.

A political slugfest has ensued between the BJP and Opposition after the carried out searches at places linked to leaders of some opposition parties and their aides in West Bengal, Karnataka, and

on Monday alleged that the was blinded by hatred and revenge in the manner that its probe agencies were acting against BJP's political opponents.

A scuffle between CRPF personnel and police broke out after the went to the state to carry out raids on Sunday.

The Income Tax Department on Sunday searched around 50 locations in and linked to relatives and associates of Madhya Pradesh on charges of alleged tax evasion.

