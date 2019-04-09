No political influence behind IT, ED raids, agencies acting on their inputs: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh
New Delhi [India], Apr 9 (ANI): Refuting allegations of political vendetta behind Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate raids on opposition leaders and their aides, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the agencies are autonomous bodies and they are acting on their inputs.
In an exclusive interview to ANI, Singh said, "The agencies which are conducting raids are autonomous bodies. Model Code of Conduct does not apply to them. They are acting on their inputs. How can we stop them?"
"It is unfair to hold the government responsible for the raids. This is an ongoing process. Agencies act on their own intelligence inputs," the Minister said.
Singh maintained that autonomous central agencies will take necessary steps to stop the use of unaccounted money in the elections.When asked how is election a festival as is being touted by BJP leaders if such blatant use of cash is being used, the Home Minister said, "The elections should be fought in a free and fair manner. No unethical means should be used to win the elections. If anyone has collected unaccounted money and wants to use them in elections, these autonomous bodies will act," he said.
Responding to a question on instances of confrontation between central and state forces during the raids, Singh stated that central forces are deployed on the instructions of the Election Commission of India and the government has nothing to do with it.
"We do not send forces on our own. We send them on the instructions of the Election Commission of India. The Centre has nothing to do with it and the central forces are deployed in states on EC's orders," Singh added.
A political slugfest has ensued between the BJP and Opposition after the Income Tax Department carried out searches at places linked to leaders of some opposition parties and their aides in West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was blinded by hatred and revenge in the manner that its probe agencies were acting against BJP's political opponents.
A scuffle between CRPF personnel and Madhya Pradesh police broke out after the Income Tax Department went to the state to carry out raids on Sunday.
The Income Tax Department on Sunday searched around 50 locations in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh linked to relatives and associates of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on charges of alleged tax evasion.
