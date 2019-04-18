If bike was not of Pragya's, then car 'used in Mumbai blast' didn't belong to Rubina: Owaisi

(Maharashtra) [India], Apr 18 (ANI): AIMIM and on Thursday said that if the bike used in Malegaon blast in 2008 did not belong to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, then Maruti car used in blast in 1993 did not belong to Rubina, sister-in-law of

"Sadhvi Pragya says the bike (allegedly used in Malegaon blast) was not hers, then Maruti van (used in 1993 blast) did not belong to that woman (Rubina, wife of Tiger Memon's brother -- Suleiman) either. Why don't people go to the court and say that Maruti van was not registered in her name," said Owaisi, while addressing an election rally here.

An abandoned Maruti van belonging to from Memon family was said to be the key to investigators, which helped them to crack the case and nab all the suspects in the 1993 blast case. She was convicted by the trial court in the case.

"BJP is making those accused of terrorism their candidates. That is why we have to stop the BJP and ( Narendra) Modi," he said.

Hitting out at the media, the AIMIM said: "You did not understand what I said. You will understand it tomorrow when media will say that Owaisi gave one more provocative speech. Because I spoke about their (media) dad. So they will get hurt."

Terming Modi as the ' of lies,' he said: "The of Hindustan, you are a liar. You are the of lies. You do not want to fight terrorism. You are not sincere in fighting terrorism."

"You made someone with terror charges your candidate. Is that your zero-tolerance," Owaisi questioned.

"I am expressing the pain that you feel that a terror accused has been given a ticket. Congratulations! You lost the battle against terrorism," he said.

BJP has made Sadhvi Pragya its candidate to contest Lok Sabha election against from in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)