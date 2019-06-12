Nurture Merit launches MyCollegeCutoff.com to help students find the right college

If you thought clearing undergraduate entrance exams like CET, NEET, JEE, is tough, try finding colleges and course branches where you can get admission to after clearing these entrance tests.

With over 5000 colleges, 300-course branches, and lakhs of students competing, it is even tougher to find colleges with cut-off marks closer to your entrance exam score.

To make things easier for students, Nurture Merit Private Limited, an based in has announced the launch of MyCollegeCutOff.com, a free portal for students to search colleges as per their cut off marks.

"Our portal has gone live with engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in Maharashtra, along with an all- search for MBBS, BDS colleges, and institutions that consider JEE scores, like IIT, NIT, IIIT, and other government-funded colleges. Students from across can use the portal to look for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in through the all quota", said Anish Kulkarni, Director, Nurture Merit Private Limited, and also its

Nurture Merit Private Limited is DIPP-recognised currently being incubated at BVG India Limited, India's largest integrated services company, with over 75000 employees. Hanmantrao Gaikwad, the company's Chairman, and MD is the angel investor in the start-up, which provides in entrance exams and admission processes.

The also helps other companies implement their CSR activities in through mass-based career guidance projects. It also works with coaching classes to provide dedicated and personalised counselling in entrance exams and admission processes for their students.

"The number of students clearing entrance exams is always more than the number of seats available. In spite of this, many seats across colleges remain vacant every year. This essentially means that many eligible students who have cleared the entrance exams are not able to get admission. The prime reason is the lack of information about colleges where students are eligible to get admission to", said Omkar Sapre, Director, Nurture Merit Private Limited.

pulls data from the complicated government records and makes it available in an easy and commonly understandable format. This ensures that none of the eligible colleges is missed and all college data is available to students with no manipulation, as is commonly seen.

"The first step for any person to search for any information is to search online. We know that all information we see online is a product of optimisation and advertising," said

"So the search results that students see in are those what the wants to show instead of what the students need to see. And eventually, the students suffer. We want to break this vicious circle and help students get the educational opportunities they deserve," he added.

