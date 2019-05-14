4 students from AP score perfect 100 in JEE Main exam for architecture courses

Four students from have scored perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to architecture courses, the HRD Ministry's (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

The four students are Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana, Korapati Nikhil Ratna, and

For the first time, the JEE-Main examination of Paper-2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) was conducted two times through CBT-Online mode, in this year, the NTA said.

The first examination was conducted on January 8 in two shifts, and the second JEE(Main) exam for Paper-2 was conducted on April 7.

It said a total of 2.27 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

For those candidates who appeared in both the January and April examination, better of the two scores have been taken into account, it said.

Out of 61,510 candidates appearing in both the months, 27,624 have improved their performance.

