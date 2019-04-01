Mason Crane 'just wants to get on the field'

became England's youngest leg-spinner when he made his Test debut in 2018 against The player, who has been perturbed by two back fractures and a nine-month stretch out of the game, says he "just wants to get on the field."

"I just want to get on the field. I have had enough now, I just want to get back out there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Crane as saying.

It has been nine months since Crane played his last match in professional After making his debut at the age of 18, he has become a forgotten name after sustaining at regular intervals.

"I have had the definition of an up-and-down time of it, if you go back 18 months, I have been on an Ashes tour, and ended up in where [the injury] happened. It was difficult to come to terms with it at the start. It took a lot of getting used to - not playing cricket, not being able to do pretty much anything," Crane said.

Crane failed to leave a mark in his debut match as he picked up just one wicket and conceded 193 runs in 48 overs. As a result of this performance, Crane was sent to for the England Lions team. He started to lose his form and was dropped from the third and unofficial Test of the series.

"Personally, I don't think I should have been there," he says. "It's one of those things. I can see why I was sent there, but hopefully, people can see why I was against going.," Crane said.

Crane was the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire last year and the bowler was seen appreciating the scheduling of domestic fixture in England which will allow to him assess his role more quickly.

"This schedule is better," it helps us. It gives us a slightly different role: in April or September if you do play you are normally trying to hold an end. As a legspinner, you are not really expressing what you can do. Hopefully, this gives me an opportunity. We've got a couple of outground games this year too - hopefully, it'll spin and I'll get to play. I also have to realise that I'm 22 years old, that I've got time on my side. I feel like I'm improving all the time, and hopefully, I'm able to force my way into the team no matter what time of year it is," Crane said.

Crane would be looking to make a comeback this season to allow Hampshire to bolster their chances of winning in the domestic cricketing circuit.

