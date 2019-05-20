One held in connection with Delhi Police cop's death

A Police lost his life on Sunday night in east Delhi's area after allegedly getting into a fight with some miscreants, his family members alleged. One person, a history-sheeter, has been arrested in this connection, police said Monday.

According to the family of Rajkumar, he had gone for a walk after his dinner when he got into a fight with some goons and later lost his life.

The incident took place last night in Vivek Vihar, in Kasturba Nagar area

Police, however, said there was no "death causing" injury on his body.

of Police (DCP), Meghna Yadav, Shahdara, said "Prima facie, there is not any death causing injury on his body. The cut on his chin is superficial which is not a reason for his death. His post-mortem is underway which will tell what the cause of death was."

Police said a PCR call was received at 10 pm at the station regarding a quarrel in the area.

ASI who conducted the enquiry found that at around 9 pm was involved in a quarrel with one person identified as Vijay, alias Bhuri, a

"After the quarrel, reached his home and proceeded towards a nearby hospital driving his own scooty. He was accompanied by his daughter. On the way, fainted and his daughter managed to take him to the hospital, whose authorities suggested to take him to another hospital in Patparganj.

"He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Examination of the dead body of the deceased prima facie revealed a superficial cut injury below the chin and a blunt injury mark on the chest," Sharan said.

According to the of Police, Bhuri has a criminal record and was in jail from January 2018in However, he was released in April this year.

The police has registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the further investigation is underway.

