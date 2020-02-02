100,000 BJP workers will reach door-to-door in Delhi today: Javadekar

In a massive outreach program for Delhi assembly elections, almost one lakh BJP workers will go door-to-door on Sunday and appeal voters to vote for the party.

Union Minister Prakash said that party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the campaign.

"Now only five days are left. Sunday being the holiday, most people stay at their homes. Almost hundred thousand BJP workers will reach door-to-door and tell people what Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the Delhi. We will tell them why a change is necessary," said

"Nadda and Shah will also participate in the campaign," he added.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.