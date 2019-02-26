Oppo's foldable device prototype looks similar to Huawei Mate X: Know more

-
Adding to the line of foldable phones, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has teased its first such model that follows the likes of foldable phones from Royole and Huawei and folds outwards.
As Engadget reports, Oppo VP Brian Shen took to Weibo to share the prototype of the foldable phone. The prototype device features a hinge design and comes with a camera strip on the back that shows up in folded form.
The device was ideally meant to be showcased at the MWC 2019 but the company cancelled it, saying, "it wouldn't have been meaningful".
However, Oppo is not completely rejecting the idea of introducing a foldable device and based on the response of users, it may release a commercial version.
