JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

WhatsApp completes a decade of operations: How it signed up 1.5 bn people
Business Standard

Oppo's foldable device prototype looks similar to Huawei Mate X: Know more

The device was ideally meant to be showcased at the MWC 2019 but the company cancelled it, saying, "it wouldn't have been meaningful"

ANI  |  Mobile 

Oppo

Adding to the line of foldable phones, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has teased its first such model that follows the likes of foldable phones from Royole and Huawei and folds outwards.

As Engadget reports, Oppo VP Brian Shen took to Weibo to share the prototype of the foldable phone. The prototype device features a hinge design and comes with a camera strip on the back that shows up in folded form.

The device was ideally meant to be showcased at the MWC 2019 but the company cancelled it, saying, "it wouldn't have been meaningful".

However, Oppo is not completely rejecting the idea of introducing a foldable device and based on the response of users, it may release a commercial version.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 01:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements