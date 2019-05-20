BJP not winning single seat in Kerala as voters are educated, and not 'Andh Bhakt': Udit Raj

on Monday said the BJP has not been able to win a single Lok Sabha seat in since the voters in the state are educated and not 'Andh Bhakt' (blind supporters).

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raj tweeted in Hindi saying, "So far, the BJP has not won even a single seat in Do you know why? Because people there are educated and not blind supporters."

Raj's remark comes after the exit polls of the Lok Sabha election were announced on Sunday.

According to Today-Axis My exit poll result, the Congress-led UDF is way ahead of others in The exit poll results have predicted that while the UDF is expected to win 15-16 of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the CPI-M led LDF is expected to get only 3-5 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

As per the exit polls conducted by several agencies, the BJP is predicted to be leading in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, where MP is in the fray.

Raj, a former from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, joined the party in April after he was denied ticket by the BJP for the

Twenty parliamentary constituencies in Kerala voted in single-phase on April 23.

Nationally, the exit polls have projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results for the will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)