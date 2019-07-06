Over 1000 killed in Libya since armed clashes began: WHO

Over 1000 people have been killed and 5000 people wounded in Libya since the beginning of the armed conflict between Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Health Organisation said on Friday.

The figure announced include the 53 migrants who died in an airstrike on a detention centre in the Tripoli suburb of Tajoura on Tuesday.

"The casualties of this week's attack on a migrant centre in Tajoura are 53 dead and 130 injured, making the overall toll of the Tripoli conflict nearly 1000 dead & more than 5000 wounded. WHO urges a rapid & peaceful solution so that all people in #Libya are safe from harm," The Health Organisation in Libya wrote on Twitter.

[{c8e0bbc6-1a17-431e-9637-4d9d54170e25:intradmin/WHO_tweet_Lezz8CY.JPG}]

Libya is facing an unstable political and security situation. The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

