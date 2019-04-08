Over Rs 1 crore cash seized in Coimbatore

An amount of more than Rs 1 crore in cash was seized by the police here on Monday.

The cash was being allegedly carried without valid documents in Karamadai area of the city, said police.

The area comes under the Lok Sabha constituency of Nilgiri and the assembly segment Mettupalayam.

has given instructions to keep a tight vigil at sensitive locations to curb the movement of illegal money, fire-arms, and liquor in view of the impending elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in are going to be held in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

