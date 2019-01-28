Guaido calls for fresh protest as Venezuela continues to reel under politico-economic crisis

Venezuela's Juan Guaido, who announced himself as the Interim of the nation last week, has called for a "peaceful protest" on Wednesday, seeking humanitarian assistance to end the ongoing political and economic crisis in the South American country.

Al Jazeera quoted Guaido while addressing the media on Sunday, urging his countrymen to hold mass protests on Wednesday and Saturday of the week, a date which coincides with the ultimatum given to by the to call for fresh elections in the South American country.

The warnings, however, has been rejected by Maduro.

Guaido also sought the assistance of the Venezuelan armed forces amid the political turmoil in the country, while asking them not to suppress the expression of the civilians against the malpractices of the

"I order you not to shoot. I order you not to repress the people," Guaido was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Maduro who has been busy enjoying the support of the was quoted while addressing the soldiers during a show on the local television channel whether they were planning any coup attempt on the government, aided by the United States, to which the military in unison shouted, "No, my commander-in-chief."

To this, the Venezuelan said, "We're ready to defend our homeland- under any circumstance."

Guaido confirmed, on Sunday, that talks are being held "discreetly" with the military to oust President Maduro.

Protesters and sympathisers with the opposition leader's cause have been handing out flyers to local police to support them and not Maduro.

The USA appealed to nations to "pick a side" over the crisis in at a meeting on Saturday.

Despite major protests and an ultimatum by most nations to hold fresh elections, Maduro continues to hold on to his post.

Countries like have backed Maduro while condemning international interference in the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)