Paris-Saint Germain confirms Gianluigi Buffon's exit

French club Paris-Saint on Wednesday confirmed that the club won't be renewing the contract of Italian

"I will never forget the pride that everyone at Saint-Germain, both the club and the fans, felt when they saw wearing our jersey. For the first time in his fabulous career, had made the brave choice to leave Italy, struck by our ambitious and modern project," Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and CEO of Saint-Germain, said in an official statement.

"We will miss his warm and open personality here at the club. 'Gigi' will forever remain among the giants who have worn the Saint- colours and shared the values of the club," he added.

had joined PSG last year on a free transfer basis from Juventus.

The 41-year-old made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions, winning the 2019 title and the 2018 Trophee des Champions.

"Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris. Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris Saint- filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving. Thank you, once again, from the bottom of my heart," Buffon said.

"I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow. Today my adventure outside comes to an end. I would like to thank the Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the whole club, and my teammates. I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story," he added.

