Parrikar denied involvement in new Rafale deal, says Rahul

on Tuesday said former "clearly denied" any involvement in the new fighter jet deal "orchestrated" by to "benefit"

"Friends, the ex- clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr to benefit Anil Ambani," Rahul told booth level party workers here.

The Gandhi scion went on to say that as a result of this "crime," thousands of young Indians all across the country have been kept from getting high paying jobs with (HAL).

Rahul further attacked the over former French Francois Hollande's statement last year, wherein he said that the gave no choice but to choose Reliance Aviation as the offset partner.

"I would like to ask you, why did the ex- of tell the press clearly that he was told by the Indian to give the contract to Mr I want to ask you, why was the man who has no experience in building an given a contract that was snatched away from those people who had been building for 70 years in the country," Rahul said.

He then highlighted that the price inflation of an from around Rs 500 crore to Rs 1600 crore was done to "underscore his point of wrongdoings in the deal."

"Youngsters of this country, youngsters of Kerala, there is only one answer, the answer is that the Prime Minister of is corrupt," Rahul said.

The continued his tirade against Modi over the unrest in the CBI in recent times, saying that the latter "was protecting himself when he removes the CBI chief".

The on December 14 last year had dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. The top court said it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing.

The party had, earlier this month, released an audio clip claiming that Parrikar possessed all files related to the deal.

Congress claimed that Vishwajit Rane was speaking in it to another person about the deal.

In the audio, Rane, as claimed by Congress, divulged that Parrikar, who was the when the Rafale deal was signed in 2016 between and France, had "all files related to the deal in his bedroom."

Later, Rane hit back at the Congress, asserting that the audio tape was doctored and Parrikar made no mention about the Rafale deal or its documents.

