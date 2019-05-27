Declare India as a Hindu nation, says Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

(HJS) here on Monday demanded that should be declared as a Hindu nation, saying the word secular in the Constitution was added "unconstitutionally."

"The Constitution of our country is said to be 'secular.' However, as per the Article 370 of the Constitution, there is opposition to inserting the word 'secular' in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir," said Ramesh Shinde, the spokesperson of

"As a result, a strange situation has arisen - our country is secular, but the state is not secular," added Shinde, who was speaking at the inaugural session of two-day ' Advocates' Convention.'

"If everybody in has been given freedom of expression, freedom of by the Constitution, how can the demand for the 'Hindu nation' be unconstitutional? In comparison, the action of in 1976 that of inserting the words 'Secular' and 'Socialist' in the Constitution vide the 42nd Amendment is unconstitutional," he said.

According to its website, the was established in 2002 and under the sole aim of "establishment of nation." More than 100 devout Hindu advocates from and are attending the convention.

On the occasion, a Marathi text -- 'Hindu Rashtra Akshep Ani Khandan'-- was released, said a press statement.

During the convention, senior said: "Today, the word 'secular' is being used only to appease minorities. People have got fed up of secularism."

"The BJP govt which got elected due to Hindu votes should take decisions in the interest of Hindus. Hindu advocates should say with pride that they are working for the interests of Hindutva."

A resolution to protest the arrest of Sanjiv Punalekar, who was recently detained by the CBI for allegedly destroying the weapons used in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, was unanimously passed in the convention. .

