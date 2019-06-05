Personnel of BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid

Personnel of the (BSF) and Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at the Attari- border in on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They shook hands and greeted each other as soon as the border gates opened.

This is the first time when both the troops exchanged sweets after assumed office for a second consecutive term.

Personnel of the border guarding forces have been traditionally exchanging sweets on religious and festivals of the two countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were at a low ebb.

