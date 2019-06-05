JUST IN
Personnel of BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They shook hands and greeted each other as soon as the border gates opened.

This is the first time when both the troops exchanged sweets after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for a second consecutive term.

Personnel of the border guarding forces have been traditionally exchanging sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were at a low ebb.

Wed, June 05 2019. 14:35 IST

